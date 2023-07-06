Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar till July 13, in the cases registered by the Tarnol Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar till July 13, in the cases registered by the Tarnol Police Station.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the bail petition of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the said case while Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri took up the bail plea of Asad Umar.

The police officials informed the court that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had joined the investigation in the matter. The special prosecutor prayed the court to transfer the both cases to a same bench.

He said that the accused were named in the same first information report (FIR) but their cases were being heard by different courts.

Justice Jahangiri sent the case file to the chief justice for taking the decision regarding the transfer of the cases.

The courts extended the interim bails of the two accused and adjourned further hearing.

Earlier, the lower court had cancelled the interim bails of two accused. However, the verdict was challenged before the IHC and the both petitioners secured pre-arrest bails.