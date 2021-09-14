UrduPoint.com

Interim Bails Of Two Accused Of Tiktoker Ayesha Akram Case Extended Till Sept 23

Additional district and sessions judge Rana Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday extended the interim bail to two accused of Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case till September 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Rana Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday extended the interim bail to two accused of Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case till September 23.

The court also dismissed the interim bail of two accused- Ilyas Saleem and Usman Aziz for not appearing in the court.

However, the court extended the interim bail of accused Shahroz and Akhtar Ali till September 23.

During the proceedings, investigation officer told the court that Shahroz and Akthar did not appear before the investigation team. On it, the court ordered the accused to appear before the investigation team and sought a complete record of the case from police for the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that police had nominated 400 people in Ayesha Akram harassmentcase that happened in Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, after a video went viral about the incident.

