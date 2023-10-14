Open Menu

Interim CM Directs Police High-ups To Inspect Police Stations Every 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh

for the inspection system of the police stations.

He said that every Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had to inspect their police stations every 15 days.

He said that Superintendents of Police (SPs) must make it mandatory to inspect their police stations every month.

Baqar said that Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to ensure inspection of police stations every three months

and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) should inspect police stations every three months.

Additional IGPs must inspect police stations every six months, he said adding that IGP should inspect police stations

twice a year.

The concerned Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Commissioners should also inspect the police stations, he directed.

He further said that the records of the police stations must be checked during inspection.

The Chief Minister said that directed the action against the authorities concerned with identifying wrongdoings.

He also directed to sent inspection report to the Chief Minister so that appropriate action could be taken.

