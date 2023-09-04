Open Menu

Interim CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Interim CM expresses grief over death of Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Justice (Retd.) Ali Nawaz Chohan.

He said that the deceased will always be remembered in golden words in judicial history.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for forgiveness and high rank of late Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan in Jannah.

