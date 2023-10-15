Open Menu

Interim CM Seeks Reports From SBCA, BoR, Police Over Complaints Within A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has sought a report from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), board of Revenue (BoR) and Police over various complaints.

He directed the SBCA to provide a detailed report on how many building maps were passed every month before August 17 and how many were passed then, according to a CM House spokesman.

He asked how many illegal buildings were sealed every month before August 17 and how many had been sealed now.

Furthermore, he also sought a report from the Board of Revenue on how many registries were done in different categories every month in the sub-registrar offices before August 17 and how many were being done then.

He said that complaints were being received that sub-registrar offices had also slowed down the work of registries.

Moreover, the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh also directed measures to prevent the illegal use of police mobiles and official vehicles.

He said that Police and other government agencies had been directed to maintain the log book of their vehicles.

They should write in the log book about where the vehicle went and for what purpose as well as how far was the vehicle from the official work and how much petrol was consumed.

After how much mileage, when the oil and oil filter of the vehicle changed and when should it be changed again, he added that the log book should be verified by a senior officer, which would also be checked by the inspection teams from time to time.

All these reports should be sent to the CM Secretariat within one week.

