Interim CM Takes Notice Of Missing Girl From Ranipur Haveli

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Interim CM takes notice of missing girl from Ranipur Haveli

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Interim Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of a girl, who went missing from Ranipur Haveli, has directed the Commissioner Sukkur to recover her immediately.

The Interim CM said that it was being said that the girl was handed over to Pir Sohail Shah to take care of her temporarily.

He had also directed the Commissioner Sukkur to conduct an inquiry into matter and submit a report to him.

