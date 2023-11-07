Interim CM, UNDP Country Chief agree to work together for rehabilitation of flood affected people

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R ) Maqbool Baqar and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative Samuel Rizk in their meeting at CM House decided to mark the anniversary of the Resilient Sindh: From Pledges to Reconstruction conference, they had co-hosted last year.

The Sindh government in collaboration with the UNDP had convened the conference on Resilient Sindh: From Pledges to Reconstruction' in Karachi to harness international and local support for the people of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo.

The Chief Minister appreciated the UNDP for its support to the people of the province through the Flood Recovery Programme which focuses on housing and community infrastructure; livelihoods recovery; restoring government services; and disaster resilience and environmental protection while gender equality and climate resilience.

The CM and the UNDP representatives also discussed the project Risk Governance Framework project.

The UNDP has started a pilot project Risk Governance Framework. One provincial consultant and three district consultants were being made on board for implementation support for the four-month assignment. The pilot interventions are binge undertaken in three districts- Naushehroferoze, Jamshoro and Thatta, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangejo told the CM.

The UNDP Representative said that the parameters for selecting the pilot districts were to cover the most affected districts in terms of housing damages while also considering geographical spread and rural-urban representation for replication and scaling up the programme to the entire province, especially calamity-hit districts, after generating credible evidence for effectiveness.

The CM and the UNDP country chief discussed the progress of the ongoing project. They include Support projects for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) implementation, Youth education, Employment, Empowerment Projects, stabilisation and Inclusive Development programmes.

The CM said that the floods of 2022 have had a severe impact on the province of Sindh. He added that even before the floods occurred, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in its report that the annual financing gap for meeting SDGs stands at $3.72 billion nationally for 2020-2030. This wide resource gap necessitates significant grant financing from development partners and trust funds. The visiting UNDP Representative assured the chief minister that his organisation would be supporting the people of Sindh in the rehabilitation work.