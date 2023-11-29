Open Menu

Interim Govt Appoints Over 200 People On Deceased Quota: Qadir Bakhshh

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Education Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Tuesday said that the interim government has appointed over 200 educated people on deceased quota in the education department during the short period of two months.

Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said that everyone will have to play a role in the promotion of education in Balochistan. The teachers and other staff in the education department have a heavy responsibility to deliver besides supporting the government in the development and prosperity of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distribution of appointment orders to 96 people who were recruited on the quota of deceased employees in the education department.

Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said many people were disappointed that the appointment on the deceased quota was not being implemented.

He said the caretaker government has ensured the placement process on merit in a very short period of time.

He added that the appointment on deceased quota was a big challenge for the education department.

