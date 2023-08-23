Open Menu

'Interim Govt Believes In Freedom Of Expression' : Murtaza Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

'Interim govt believes in freedom of expression' : Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that the interim government believes in freedom of expression and all political parties have equal rights to speak.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he hoped that the Almighty Allah would enable them to lead and steer this nation during the interim period.

He said in this short period and polarized environment, the present government would try its best to differentiate between politics and law.

He said we will not support any specific political party, adding, state institutions are free to take decisions and interim government would ensure the holding of the upcoming general elections most transparently and impartially which will be accepted by all.

Replying to a question, he said the government believed in the supremacy of law and constitution and it has nothing to do with the arrest of any political party worker.

The interim government was determined to strengthen the national institutions and ensure the supremacy of the constitution for the proper functioning of democracy in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Democracy Lead Turkish Lira All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

5 minutes ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

11 minutes ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

46 minutes ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

52 minutes ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

13 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

12 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan