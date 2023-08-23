'Interim govt believes in freedom of expression' : Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that the interim government believes in freedom of expression and all political parties have equal rights to speak.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he hoped that the Almighty Allah would enable them to lead and steer this nation during the interim period.

He said in this short period and polarized environment, the present government would try its best to differentiate between politics and law.

He said we will not support any specific political party, adding, state institutions are free to take decisions and interim government would ensure the holding of the upcoming general elections most transparently and impartially which will be accepted by all.

Replying to a question, he said the government believed in the supremacy of law and constitution and it has nothing to do with the arrest of any political party worker.

The interim government was determined to strengthen the national institutions and ensure the supremacy of the constitution for the proper functioning of democracy in the country, he added.