UrduPoint.com

Interim Govt Not Feasible For Country In Current Situation: Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Interim govt not feasible for country in current situation: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the interim setup was not feasible for the country, especially in the current situation when people were recuperating from the heavy damages caused by the recent rains and floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the interim setup was not feasible for the country, especially in the current situation when people were recuperating from the heavy damages caused by the recent rains and floods.

While talking to a private television channel, the minister said, "We need huge money for relief and rehabilitation works." Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, was demanding elections in two provinces after dissolving assemblies which require 30 to 40 billion rupees. On the other hand, he added, the people were awaiting relief and held for resettlement after hitting hard by the devastating floods.

The minister said the coalition government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works, and ideally, all elections should be held in October 2023 to save billions of rupees for this poor country that is facing the blow of climate change.

"We cannot inject a heavy amount into conducting two elections," he said, adding that the interim government could not handle the policy matters and Pakistan would face trouble after establishing a temporary form of government.

To a question about the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the dissolution of assemblies, he said ECP is an important institution which can order elections in 90 days. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would participate in elections in KP and Punjab.

The minister said that general elections would be held in October 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Poor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Money October Muslim TV All From Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

LIV Golf make breakthrough with first US broadcast ..

LIV Golf make breakthrough with first US broadcast deal

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister, French President Sign Bila ..

Spanish Prime Minister, French President Sign Bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Diversity within species helps resist effects of c ..

Diversity within species helps resist effects of climate change: Study

4 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Extremely Cold Weather in Afghanis ..

Death Toll From Extremely Cold Weather in Afghanistan Rises to 70 - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Discussed Bilateral ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With CAR Prime Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was bet ..

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.