Interim Interior Minister Grieves Over Navy Helicopter Crash Gawadar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his grief and sorrow on the sad incident of Naval Helicopter Crash in Gawader on Monday in which two officers and one soldier embraced martyrdom.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault," the spokesperson said. "As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives," the spokesperson for Navy said in a statement.

