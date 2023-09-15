Open Menu

Interim Interior Minster Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Interim Interior Minster condemns attack on security forces in Quetta

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned an attack on security forces in Tangi Quetta by the terrorists on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned an attack on security forces in Tangi Quetta by the terrorists on Friday.

In his message, the minister appreciated the valiant forces who killed three terrorists in an ambush.

The minister reiterated the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country and said that these terrorists do not deserve any kind of clemency.

He prayed for the martyred Subedar Qaiser Raheem who sacrificed his life in a fight with bravery against terrorists.

He said the entire nation salutes to Qaiser Saleem and his family while praying for quick recovery of injured jawans.

