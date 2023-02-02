UrduPoint.com

Interim KP CM Assigns Portfolios To 14 Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Interim KP CM assigns portfolios to 14 ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, here, on Wednesday assigned portfolios to 14 ministers of his cabinet with immediate effects.

According to a notification by the administration department, Masood Shah was assigned the portfolio of Establishment, Administration Department and Inter-Provincial Coordination; Halim Qasoria Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock; Shahid Khattak Transport, IT, Science and Technology; and Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar Law, Justice, Human Rights, Higher education and Parliamentary Affairs, Archives.

Muhammad Ali Shah was awarded the portfolio of Communication and Works; Barkat Nawaz Forestry Wildlife and Environment; Manzoor Afridi Excise and Taxation and Labour; Adnan Jalil Industries, Revenue and Technical Education; Muhammad Ghufran Minerals; Hamid Shah Planning and Development, Public Health Engineering; Shafiullah Khan Prisons and Housing; Sawal Nazir Local Govt, Election; Fazal Elahi food, Irrigation and Taj Muhammad Afridi Relief and Resettlement Department.

The rest of the departments' portfolios would be with the caretaker chief minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Agriculture Afridi Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of s ..

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human right ..

10 minutes ago
 ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, P ..

ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, Punjab: Legal expert and former ..

13 minutes ago
 Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber ..

Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.