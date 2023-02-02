Interim minister Abdul Haleem Kasuria condemns Peshawar blast

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist act in Peshawar Police Lines and expressed solidarity with the victims of the blast

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist act in Peshawar Police Lines and expressed solidarity with the victims of the blast.

The minister who holds the portfolio of Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, and who is also the chairman District Peace Committee, said the pain of the grieving families could not be described in words as the sheer scale of the human tragedy was unimaginable.

He, however, said the perpetrators of despicable incidents could not underestimate the resolve of the people of Pakistan.

"This is an inhuman act as killing one person means killing of the whole humanity," he said.

He called for national unity to fight terrorism as he termed the attack on the mosque and worshippers an extreme form of cruelty. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant higher ranks to the martyred and patience for the heirs of the victims. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He added these terrorists are misinterpreting islam to fulfil their hidden agendas and using it as a shield for their nefarious activities.

The minister said that the Peshawar suicide blast was a great national tragedy and made it clear that the perpetrators, facilitators and planners would be severely punished.

"The institutions are jointly investigating this sad incident on modern scientific bases and very soon the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he said.

Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria said the peace was the first and foremost foundation for the real development of the society and the whole nation, the Pakistan Army, the police and all the law enforcement agencies had sacrificed their precious lives to maintain peace and protect the lives of people.

He said, "We will root out every conspiracy and propaganda of the elements that weaken our national institutions with our national unity and we would not allow the enemies to fulfil their nefarious designs."