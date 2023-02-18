UrduPoint.com

Interim Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss Matters Regarding Flour Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Interim minister chairs meeting to discuss matters regarding flour supply

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah here Saturday presided over a meeting regarding the uninterrupted supply of subsidized flour to public in a transparent and systematic manner.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai, Asghar Surani and officials of district administration and food department.

Participants of the meeting were briefed by food authorities about the availability, delivery, and accessibility of flour to the public.

Matters related to flour mills also came under discussion.

The caretaker minister issued directives for the proper monitoring and availability of flour and supply from mills on a daily basis. He also directed to ensure the provision of quality wheat flour to consumers.

He said that complaints regarding flour would be addressed, and the distribution system would be improved. He also directed to distribute the subsidized flour among people at the village council level.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Babuzai Muhammad Ali Sohail Ahmed From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PIA announces discount for students traveling to C ..

PIA announces discount for students traveling to China

39 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 202 ..

RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

52 minutes ago
 IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportu ..

IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportunities: Assistant Undersecreta ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia ..

Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict through dipl ..

1 hour ago
 Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

3 hours ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.