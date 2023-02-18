Interim minister chairs meeting to discuss matters regarding flour supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah here Saturday presided over a meeting regarding the uninterrupted supply of subsidized flour to public in a transparent and systematic manner.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai, Asghar Surani and officials of district administration and food department.

Participants of the meeting were briefed by food authorities about the availability, delivery, and accessibility of flour to the public.

Matters related to flour mills also came under discussion.

The caretaker minister issued directives for the proper monitoring and availability of flour and supply from mills on a daily basis. He also directed to ensure the provision of quality wheat flour to consumers.

He said that complaints regarding flour would be addressed, and the distribution system would be improved. He also directed to distribute the subsidized flour among people at the village council level.