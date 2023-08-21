Open Menu

Interim Minister For Human Rights Khalil George Hails Govt For Swift Action Against Jaranwala Incident Perpetrators

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Interim Minister for Human Rights Khalil George hails govt for swift action against Jaranwala incident perpetrators

Interim Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday lauded the government for taking swift action against perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Monday lauded the government for taking swift action against perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident.

There is a dire need to dismantle the mindset of May 9-type mayhem, he said while talking to ptv. Some anti-state elements are trying to promote extremism in the country, he said He stressed collective efforts to flush out such disgruntled persons from this country.

George hoped that people belonging to all segments of society will continue to work for the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Regretting the Jaranwala incident, he said that we are living together for decades and played a vital role in the prosperity of Pakistan.

Appreciating the Punjab government's prompt action against the criminals of Jaranwala mayhem, he said that we are united to crush any form of extremism and terrorism from this healthy society.

Meanwhile, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said it is the responsibility of every person to pay respect to all kinds of religious places.

He said that the interim government should award punishment to those who are responsible for Jaranwala tragic incident.

