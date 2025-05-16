Open Menu

Interim Order Of Single Bench Can't Be Challenged Before DB: Justice Ishaq

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan on Friday remarked that it was s settled rule that an intra-court appeal against the interim order of single member bench is non-maintainable.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding shifting of a contempt case against the Deputy Registrar and others in the case of transferring the contempt case to the larger bench without consent.

During hearing, Justice Ishaq remarked that you are referring to the Division Bench order that this court has been stopped from conducting the contempt case. This is a serious overstepping of authority by the Division Bench.

He said the intra-court appeal against the interim order of the single bench is not hearable, I am surprised that the additional and deputy registrars were unaware of this even after thirty years of service. Did the division bench also not know that the intra-court appeal against the interim order is not hearable?

He remarked that I will proceed with this contempt of court action and write a decision.

He said that this will set a precedent that will continue for decades. I never imagined that this could happen to my court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until June 12.

