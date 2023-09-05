Open Menu

Interim PM Kakar Emphasizes Resource Optimization

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlights the necessity for enhancing road infrastructure to facilitate access to these valuable natural resources.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) In a significant development, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stressed the importance of harnessing the full potential of the country's abundant natural resources.

This statement came during his chairmanship of a high-level meeting held in Islamabad to evaluate the performance of the Petroleum Division.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted the necessity for enhancing road infrastructure to facilitate access to these valuable natural resources. He also issued strict directives to combat illegal mining activities and urged the swift completion of all legal formalities for appointing the head of the Oil and Gas Development Authority.

Prime Minister Kakar received a comprehensive briefing on the Petroleum Division's performance, which included their efforts to not only explore additional natural resources within the country but also to increase oil and gas production. The prioritization of pipeline projects to transport oil and gas from various reservoirs was also discussed.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Petroleum Division is actively formulating a Mineral Sector Development Framework to promote the exploration of oil and gas resources. The meeting also highlighted significant progress in attracting foreign investments into the mining sector, further bolstering the country's resource utilization prospects.

More Stories From Pakistan