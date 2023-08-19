Open Menu

Interim PM Kakar Reshuffles Senior Bureaucracy Following Caretaker Cabinet Swearing-In

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 12:41 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) In the aftermath of the swearing-in of the caretaker cabinet, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday initiated a significant reshuffle within the senior bureaucracy.

With the approval of PM Kakar, the Establishment Division (ED) issued a notification for the transfer of chief secretaries in Sindh, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Federal interior secretary, Cabinet Division secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, and various other senior bureaucratic positions.

These changes in the bureaucratic lineup are expected to be followed by further transfers and postings in the coming days.

Among the notable appointments, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), currently serving as director general of the Civil Services academy, was named as the new Cabinet Division secretary, according to the ED's notification.

Secretary Water Resources Nasir Jamy, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, has been reassigned to the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division as its secretary.

Shakeel Khan Bangash, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, previously an OSD (officer on special duty), has taken on the role of secretary for the Housing and Works Division.

Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan, the secretary of the Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as the chief secretary of Sindh, a prestigious position.

Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the outgoing chief secretary of Sindh, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Syed Asif Ali Hyder Shah, who was also an OSD, has been appointed as the secretary of the Climate Change Division.

Allah Dino Khawaja, a BPS-22 officer of the Police Service and the former commandant of the National Police Academy, has now been assigned as the secretary of the Human Rights Division. Humaira Ahmad, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, previously awaiting posting at the Establishment Division, is now the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Additionally, Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza has been transferred and appointed as the secretary of the Water Resources Division.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, an additional secretary in the Power Division, has been promoted as the chief secretary of Balochistan, replacing Abdul Aziz Uqaili, who will report to the Establishment Division.

Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq, a BPS-20 officer of PAS, previously a member of the environment in the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is now the chief commissioner of Islamabad, also holding the CDA chairmanship.

Furthermore, various other officers from different service groups have been transferred and reassigned to different divisions and roles in the bureaucratic landscape.

