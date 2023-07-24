Open Menu

Interim PM To Be Appointed As Per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the caretaker prime minister would be appointed as per the procedure enshrined in the Constitution

The announcement for the purpose would also be made accordingly, the minister said in a news statement.

According to the Constitution, the prime minister and the opposition leader would finalize the interim PM's appointment after consultation, Marriyum noted.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would consult with allied parties and also seek the guidance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in that regard.

