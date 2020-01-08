Interim PPA OF Neelum Jhelum hydropower project signed

(@FahadShabbir)

A tripartite Interim Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) was signed on Wednesday among Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPAG), Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company Limited (NJHPCL) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for purchase of power from NJHPCL

The agreement was signed by CPPAG CEO Abid Latif Lodhi, NJHPC CEO Engineer Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Zareen and WAPDA Member (Power) Javed Akhter on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.

With the signing of PPA, NJHPCL will be able to raise invoices on account of energy delivered to National Grid with effect from July 4, 2018 which is more than 6.3 billion units of electricity up till now, translating into financial gains of Rs.57 billion.

All four units of Neelum Jhelum Power House are operational and generating electricity according to availability of water.

Signing of PPA will boost the confidence of international lenders and donors in ability of WAPDA besides much needed revenue generation.