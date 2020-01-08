Interim PPA of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project signed

A tripartite Interim Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) was signed on Wednesday among Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPAG), Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company Limited (NJHPCL) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for purchase of power from NJHPCL

The agreement was signed by CPPAG CEO Abid Latif Lodhi, NJHPC CEO Engineer Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Zareen and WAPDA Member (Power) Javed Akhter on behalf of their respective organizations, according to WAPDA spokesman here.

With the signing of PPA, he said NJHPCL would be able to raise invoices on account of energy delivered to national grid with effect from July 4, 2018 which was more than 6.3 billion units of electricity up till now, translating into financial gains of Rs 57 billion.

All four units of Neelum Jhelum Power House were operational and generating electricity according to availability of water, he mentioned.

Signing of PPA would boost the confidence of international lenders and donors in the ability of WAPDA besides much needed revenue generation, he hoped.