Interim Provincial ministers review progress of development projects of Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Interim Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer and Interim Provincial Minister for Communications, Constructions and Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal presided over a high-level meeting held at Commissioner Office Bahawalpur.

In the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar briefed the provincial ministers about the ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur Division.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that visits are being done to review the performance of the districts on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people.

Provincial minister Bilal Afzal said that the government is taking steps to improve the economy.

He said that facilities will be provided to the farmers for cotton cultivation to improve the productivity. He said that practical steps are being taken so that people can get benefit from the fruits of development.

The provincial ministers appreciated the performance of the administrative officers of the Bahawalpur Division.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Secretary Communications South Punjab, Director Excise and Taxation Bahawalpur along with divisional and district administration officers were present on this occasion.