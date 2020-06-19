Interim report on petrol shortage submitted to PM: Petroleum Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Petroleum Division on Friday said an interim inquiry report into the petrol shortage had been submitted to the Prime Minister the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division on Friday said an interim inquiry report into the petrol shortage had been submitted to the Prime Minister the other day.

"It (interim report) is continuation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to probe the artificial petrol shortage created in the country," the Petroleum Division in an official statement said.

The Petroleum Division said this was also a manifestation of it's resolve to hold those responsible for the crisis to account, award punishments and ensure transparency.

"It should be noted that since this matter is now sub-judice in four Honourable High Courts, any speculation by the media should be avoided," it said, adding, the regulatory and legal process pertaining to this matter was underway and actions would be taken according to law.