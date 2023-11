(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mohammed Azam Khan.

According to a CM spokesperson, the CM Baqar offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.