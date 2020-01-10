UrduPoint.com
Interior Division Resolves 92,836 PCP Complaints: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Interior Division resolves 92,836 PCP complaints: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday told the Senate that Ministry of Interior had resolved 92,836 complaints registered at Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) where the remaining 8,967 were in process of resolution

During the question hour session in the Upper House of the Parliament, the minister said a total of 101,803 complaints have been received by the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments through PCP since its inception.

During the question hour session in the Upper House of the Parliament, the minister said a total of 101,803 complaints have been received by the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments through PCP since its inception.

He said this was miss-stated fact as 91.19 percent of complaints received on portal have been addressed. The percentage clearly showed the progress made by the Interior Division and its attached departments in resolution of the public complaints.

Replying to another question, he said overall law and order situation within the Federal capital remained peaceful and a Counter Terrorism Force has already been established to protect and save people from the criminals.

Azam Swati said that Key security points were managed and guarded by the police personnel of security division of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

He said the important and secret information were also being exchanged with the local police of the adjoining district Rawalpindi as well as with the other law enforcement agencies to prevent crime and maintain law and order situation within Islamabad.

He said the ICT Police has taken further steps to control law and order situation in the federal capital including identification of crime pockets, crime cluster analysis, establishment of Nakas, data base (survey of Kachi Abadies), intelligence based policing, combing/search operations, random checking of guest houses/hotel/motel and other measures.

Azam Swati said it was fact that the Burma Bridge on Lehtrar Road was sunk down due to flash flood few years back and the tenders for the work was opened in July 2019 and letter of acceptance had been issued to the contractor whereas the construction work had already been started at the site.

The minister said funds were allocated under self-finance headed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and not by the federal government.

Azam Swati said as the letter of acceptance was issued to the contractor and the construction of bridge had also been started which would be completed within six months.

Furthermore, the minister said funds amounting to Rs100 million had also been allocated during the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

