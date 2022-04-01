UrduPoint.com

Interior Division Seeks Rs 36,923.313 Mln For Ongoing, New Projects In PSDP-2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022

Interior Division seeks Rs 36,923.313 mln for ongoing, new projects in PSDP-2022-23

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Interior Division has sought Rs 36,923.313 million for ongoing and new projects under the annual Public Sector Development Programme for year 2022-23.

According to the documents, the Interior Division demanded Rs 27,361.858 for ongoing 39 schemes while Rs 9,561.455 million for new 49 projects.

The Interior Division has proposed 31 news projects worth Rs 6,231.190 million for FC Balochistan (North), FC Balochistan (South), FC KP (North), FC KP (South), Punjab Rangers, Sindh Rangers, GB Scouts, Frontier Constabulary and Pak Coast Guards during fiscal year 2022-23.

Similarly, 18 new projects worth Rs 3330.265 million have been proposed for departments including CDA, Civil Defense, ICT, NPB, FIA and IMPASS during the said period.

Out of total new projects, four have been proposed for FC Balochistan (North), 2 FC Balochistan (South), 4 FC KP (North), 2 FC KP (South), 5 Punjab Rangers, 7 Sindh Rangers, 1 GB Scouts, 4 Frontier Constabulary and 2 for Pak Coast Guard.

More Stories From Pakistan

