Interior Minister, AJK PM discuss development in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday visited the Kashmir House where he met Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

Both the dignitaries discussed construction work and progress of development projects in Azad Kashmir at length.

The interior minister assured the AJK PM that the Government of Pakistan would provide all possible support to solve the problems of the people of Kashmir and the government:

He said that despite of economic difficulties, full cooperation with the Azad Kashmir government would continue because the latter "stands with the government and the people of Pakistan".

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat their Kashmiri brethren," he expressed.

Earlier on his arrival at the Kashmir House, Interior Minister Bugti was warmly received by the AJK prime minister.