Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss issue of visas

(@imziishan)

Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah held a meeting with ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Abdullah on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah held a meeting with ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Abdullah on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They reviewed the issues related to grant of visas to Pakistanis living in Kuwait, said a press release.

The interior minister informed about the new visa policy of the government to facilitate the Kuwaiti citizens and investors.

The minister said Pakistan expected cooperation from Kuwait on the issue of visas.

They agreed that both the sides would cooperate to resolve issues of more than 100,000 Pakistanis living in Kuwait.