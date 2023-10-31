Interior Minister announces crackdown on illegal foreigners from Nov 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced on Tuesday that the provincial and Federal authorities will begin a major crackdown on "unregistered migrants" in phases starting from November 2. He also said that the government will decide the border of deportation for these migrants.

In an interview with ptv news channel, Bugti said that authorities will strictly begin tracking and arresting foreigners staying in the country without registration or documents from November 2. He added that migrants will be sent to temporary centers where they will be provided with basic needs such as medical care and accommodation.

"All basic facilities will be provided at these centers to illegal foreign nationals," he reassured.

Bugti further clarified that the expulsion of illegal foreign nationals will be carried out in phases, and people with no travel documents will be deported in the first phase.

He stated that all provincial governments would play an active part in the operation against illegal foreigners, adding that committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels.

The minister said that the government will decide the border of deportation for "undocumented migrants," adding that any migrants in Pakistan illegally should go back to their countries voluntarily to avoid mass arrest and forced deportation.

In response to a query, Bugti said that Pakistan has generously hosted the world's largest protracted refugee population for over three decades, in line with Islamic values of hospitality and generosity.