Open Menu

Interior Minister Announces Crackdown On Illegal Foreigners From Nov 2

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Interior Minister announces crackdown on illegal foreigners from Nov 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced on Tuesday that the provincial and Federal authorities will begin a major crackdown on "unregistered migrants" in phases starting from November 2. He also said that the government will decide the border of deportation for these migrants.

In an interview with ptv news channel, Bugti said that authorities will strictly begin tracking and arresting foreigners staying in the country without registration or documents from November 2. He added that migrants will be sent to temporary centers where they will be provided with basic needs such as medical care and accommodation.

"All basic facilities will be provided at these centers to illegal foreign nationals," he reassured.

Bugti further clarified that the expulsion of illegal foreign nationals will be carried out in phases, and people with no travel documents will be deported in the first phase.

He stated that all provincial governments would play an active part in the operation against illegal foreigners, adding that committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels.

The minister said that the government will decide the border of deportation for "undocumented migrants," adding that any migrants in Pakistan illegally should go back to their countries voluntarily to avoid mass arrest and forced deportation.

In response to a query, Bugti said that Pakistan has generously hosted the world's largest protracted refugee population for over three decades, in line with Islamic values of hospitality and generosity.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Interior Minister November Border All From Government Refugee PTV

Recent Stories

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

2 minutes ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

3 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

3 minutes ago
 Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

1 hour ago
Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

1 hour ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

1 hour ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan