Open Menu

Interior Minister Announces ‘Tamgha-e-Shujaat’ For Martyred Of Machka Incident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Interior Minister announces ‘Tamgha-e-Shujaat’ for martyred of Machka incident

Mohsin Naqvi says federal government will extend all kind of support to the Punjab Police in fight against gangsters and dacoits

Rahim Yar Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced to award 'Tamgha-e-Shujaat' to the martyred police personnel in Machka incident.

Talking to media at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, he said Federal Government will extend all kind of support to the Punjab Police in fight against gangsters and dacoits.

Mohsin Naqvi said all those responsible for this attack will be brought to justice.

Interior Minister also visited Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan to express solidarity with the Punjab Police.

He offered funeral prayers of the twelve martyred police personnel and prayed for their high ranks in Jannah.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister presided over a meeting at Lounge of Rahim Yar Khan Airport.

Punjab Police, Rangers Punjab and Sindh Police briefed him about the Machka Incident.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed to equip police force with latest weapons to deal with miscreants of Katcha with iron hands.

Interior Minister directed to launch coordinated operation against the miscreants to eliminate them.

He said that operation will be continued will the elimination of the last dacoit.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Rangers Police Punjab Interior Minister Rahim Yar Khan Media All Government Airport

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan