Interior Minister Announces ‘Tamgha-e-Shujaat’ For Martyred Of Machka Incident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Mohsin Naqvi says federal government will extend all kind of support to the Punjab Police in fight against gangsters and dacoits
Rahim Yar Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced to award 'Tamgha-e-Shujaat' to the martyred police personnel in Machka incident.
Talking to media at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, he said Federal Government will extend all kind of support to the Punjab Police in fight against gangsters and dacoits.
Mohsin Naqvi said all those responsible for this attack will be brought to justice.
Interior Minister also visited Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan to express solidarity with the Punjab Police.
He offered funeral prayers of the twelve martyred police personnel and prayed for their high ranks in Jannah.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister presided over a meeting at Lounge of Rahim Yar Khan Airport.
Punjab Police, Rangers Punjab and Sindh Police briefed him about the Machka Incident.
Mohsin Naqvi stressed to equip police force with latest weapons to deal with miscreants of Katcha with iron hands.
Interior Minister directed to launch coordinated operation against the miscreants to eliminate them.
He said that operation will be continued will the elimination of the last dacoit.
