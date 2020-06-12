UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Appeals Strict Compliance Of COVID SOPs

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has asked the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help contain COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has asked the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help contain COVID-19 spread.

Talking to media at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), he said the Prime Minister has taken strict notice of the violations of SOPs and directed the provinces to ensure their compliance.

The Interior Minister said that action has been taken against those not following the precautionary measures.He stressed that the government and law enforcement agencies alone cannot control the situation until and unless the people extend their cooperation.

Ijaz Shah urged the people to play their role to get out of this corona crisis.

