Interior Minister Appreciates Provincial Governments For Foolproof Security Arrangements On Ashura

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday appreciated all provincial governments including the Islamabad administration for making foolproof security arrangements and ensuring peaceful observance of Ashura.

In a statement, he said, "all arrangements were made through mutual consultation and cooperation between the provinces and the center to providing foolproof security to faithful during Muharram-ul-Harram." He also appreciated the Armed Forces, district administration and the police officials for their cogent efforts to maintain peace during the Ashura as well other mourning processions.

The minister urged the citizens not to be careless about coronavirus and take precautionary measures to avoid spread of the pandemic.

He asked the people to maintain distance at public places and during gatherings as advised by the health officials.

"Cover your face with a mask and follow safety precautions as advised by the health ministry", Ijaz Shah said.

The minister expressed the hope that soon the country would to get rid of the deadly virus.

