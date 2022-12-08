UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Appreciates Role Of NACTA To Check Terrorism, Extremism

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Interior Minister appreciates role of NACTA to check terrorism, extremism

:Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday appreciated National Counter Terrorism Authority's (NACTA) efforts to check terrorism financing and help in getting out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list.

While chairing the third meeting of the board of Governors of NACTA, the minister expressed satisfaction over NACTA's performance in countering extremism and terrorism. He said that NACTA has to play a key role to support law enforcement agencies in defeating terrorism in the country.

The minister also urged NACTA to play an effective role and better support law enforcement agencies through its data-driven policy making. Addressing the Board members, the federal minister further said that terrorism can be defeated only on the basis of strong determination of the nation.

During the meeting, several financial and administration recommendations were put forth. National Coordinator Muhammad Tahir Rai recommended to establish National Counter Terrorism Department at federal level. Upon this proposal, Minister for Interior directed to form a seven-member committee for looking upon and prepare recommendations over it.

The Federal Minister for Power and Energy Khurram Dastgir, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Maqbool Ahmad, federal secretaries for interior, defense, law and justice, secretary finance, Director General (DG) Intelligence, DG FIA, DG counter terrorism ISI and DG military intelligence participated in the Board of Governor meeting.

