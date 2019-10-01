Interior minister asked tribal legislators to sit with govt for redressal of their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah Monday asked the legislators of Waziristan in the National Assembly to sit with the government so that problems and grievances of tribal areas could be addressed.

Speaking in the National Assembly in response to the speech of MNA Mohsin Dawar, he said history showed that Pakistan had been a victim of conspiracies.

He said everybody knew about the facts of the case of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

He urged the parliamentarians from Waziristan to discuss their issues with the government.

Ejaz Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan went to tribal areas and he was ready to listen to complaints of the people.

The tribal areas were brought to the mainstream of the country and development projects would be carried out in the region, he added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said everybody was Pakistani irrespective of his ethnicity, adding Pakistan was passing through a difficult phase as it was facing its enemy India and for more than 50 days, Kashmir was turned into a jail.

He said he was proud of that Imran Khan became the spokesman of Muslims and Kashmiris during his speech at the United Nations.

He said islam had nothing to do with terrorism and a terrorist could not be a Muslim or even a human.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lived in our hearts and was dearer to us than our parents and children, he said adding the Prime Minister told the world that Muslims had great love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and they could not listen a word against him.

He said Pakistan was made with the power of votes of our forefathers and a part of Kashmir was also independent because of their sacrifices.

There was no doubt that houses, schools, madaris, marriage ceremonies, funerals and playgrounds were bombarded in the tribal areas.

However, all of this tragedy should not let people fall victim to the conspiracies of enemy, he stressed Ali said the grievances of tribesmen would be resolved.

He said Imran Khan was reported out of the context when he talked about the facts of Afghan Jehad.

If anybody wanted to live in Pakistan then he would have to say long live Pakistan, he added.

At the end, the minister led slogans of long live Pakistan in the Parliament.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in his speech urged the speaker to issue production orders of the members of National Assembly detained in jails.

MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Naveed Qamar also supported his demand.