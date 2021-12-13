UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Asks PDM To Change Protest Date Of March 23

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change the date of protest of March 23 due to Pakistan Day.

Talking to media, the minister said opposition parties had been clarified that they would be responsible if any untoward incident would occur on March 23.

"No action would be taken against you if you won't take law in your hands", Sheikh Rashid said to PDM leaders.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said the cyber-crime wing would be strengthened to meet the emerging challenges as more resources would be provided to them.

He said the projects of mother and child hospital in Rawalpindi, Nullah Leh and Ring Road would be completed in the present tenure of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's government.

He said eighty to ninety percent work on mother and child hospital Rawalpindi had been completed, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate it on February 28, next.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said PDM's decision of 'mehgayi march' (March against price hike) on Pakistan Day would not give be a suitable decision as few routes of Islamabad would be closed before March 23 due to Pakistan Day Parade.

"The opposition called for a long march on Pakistan Day. As it is a national issue, I invite the opposition to think about it. Few routes in Islamabad will be closed because of March 23 parade. The opposition has set a wrong date for the long march," he remarked.

The minister expressed hope that Imran Khan would control inflation in four months.

