Interior Minister Assures Cooperation In Balochistan Women's Arrest Matter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:58 PM

Interior Minister assures cooperation in Balochistan women's arrest matter

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah Friday assured the federal government's full cooperation in the matter of women arrested from Awaran district of Balochistan, almost a week before

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah Friday assured the Federal government's full cooperation in the matter of women arrested from Awaran district of Balochistan, almost a week before.

He gave assurance to a delegation that called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, led by Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) President Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal here, a press release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the BNP parliamentarians Agha Hassan Balochistan Advocate, Muhammad Hashim Notezai and Dr Shehnaz Baloch.

The minister said the meeting was arranged keeping in view the culture and traditions, adding "We respect the tribal traditions and sentiments of people of Balochistan." He said the meeting was aimed at finding a positive and timely solution of the issue, took the delegation into confidence and assured that the government would not disappoint them.

"Balochistan and its people are close to my heart," he said, adding the government was in complete contact with all stakeholders and fully aware of the sensitivity of the issue.

After the meeting, the deputy speaker said Balochistan was a tribal province and their home, where women were kept in high esteem even in domestic and tribal disputes.

He said people of Balochistan were annoyed over the arrest of women in the Awaran district.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal appreciated the sentiments of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and people of the Balochistan had great potential to work with unity and play due role in development and prosperity of the province, providing a bright future to the coming generations.

"There will be pen and book in the hands of our children instead of arms, and they will get modern education, enlighten the name of the province and country,"

