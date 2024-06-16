Open Menu

Interior Minister Assures Fool Proof Security To Chinese Citizens In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Interior Minister assures fool proof security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi assured foolproof security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan during his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong on Sunday.

The minister called arrived at the Chinese Embassy to call on Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong who warmly welcomed Mohsin Naqvi. Both sides discussed the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehabaz Sharif to China in a meeting.

A detailed discussion was also held on the promotion of Pakistan-China relations and measures taken for the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The recent visit of the prime minister has strengthened the friendship with China said Mohsin Naqvi adding that the president of China, the prime minister and senior leadership of China have always supported Pakistan.

He informed the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong about the measures to protect Chinese citizens across the country including Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi also briefed him on the security plan of Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.

He said that comprehensive and effective SOPs have been made for the security of Chinese citizens and a separate force “SPU” is being created in Islamabad for foreign nationals. The protection of the Chinese brothers who are working for the construction and development of Pakistan is the first priority of the government of Pakistan, said Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that no one can create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China and such a conspiracy will never be allowed to succeed. He said that Pakistan and China are friends and iron brothers said Chinese ambassador adding that China attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made for the protection of Chinese citizens. Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and senior officials of the Chinese Embassy were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister China Visit CPEC Ali Agha Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

15 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

15 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

15 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

16 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

16 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

16 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan