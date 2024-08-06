Interior Minister Assures Foolproof Security For Chinese Citizens, Businesses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday assured foolproof security for Chinese Citizens and staff working on projects in Pakistan.
A high-level meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a Chinese business delegation, led by Consul General Zhao Shirin, focused on improving safety measures for Chinese citizens and staff in Pakistan.
The meeting, attended by top officials from law enforcement agencies, discussed suggestions from Chinese businessmen to enhance security protocols.
Naqvi assured the implementation of feasible suggestions, prioritizing the safety of Chinese citizens.
He announced that online visas for Chinese citizens would be available from August 14, facilitating their business travels to Pakistan.
The meeting aimed to review and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the convenience of Chinese citizens.
Consul General Zhao Shirin expressed optimism about the meeting's outcome, highlighting the "ideal relations" between Pakistan and China. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from Punjab, including the Inspector General of Police and the Interior Secretary.
This development underscores Pakistan's commitment to fostering a secure environment for Chinese investments and businesses, further solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
