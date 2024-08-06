Open Menu

Interior Minister Assures Foolproof Security For Chinese Citizens, Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Interior minister assures foolproof security for Chinese citizens, businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday assured foolproof security for Chinese Citizens and staff working on projects in Pakistan.

A high-level meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a Chinese business delegation, led by Consul General Zhao Shirin, focused on improving safety measures for Chinese citizens and staff in Pakistan.

The meeting, attended by top officials from law enforcement agencies, discussed suggestions from Chinese businessmen to enhance security protocols.

Naqvi assured the implementation of feasible suggestions, prioritizing the safety of Chinese citizens.

He announced that online visas for Chinese citizens would be available from August 14, facilitating their business travels to Pakistan.

The meeting aimed to review and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the convenience of Chinese citizens.

Consul General Zhao Shirin expressed optimism about the meeting's outcome, highlighting the "ideal relations" between Pakistan and China. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from Punjab, including the Inspector General of Police and the Interior Secretary.

This development underscores Pakistan's commitment to fostering a secure environment for Chinese investments and businesses, further solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Business Punjab Interior Minister China August From Top

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan