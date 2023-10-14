ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) At least two persons were critically injured when a vehicle of the Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s squad met an accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to details, rescue sources informed that Interior Minister Bugti’s vehicles were on their way to Islamabad airport when a vehicle of the squad met an accident and injured two, a private news channel reported.

Caretaker interior minister’s personal secretary Syed Amin sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue officials said an oil tanker while taking a wrong turn, entered the route of the squad.

The driver of the oil tanker was arrested.