Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday emphasized for capacity building of Police on scientific basis and equipping them with modern technological gadgets to effectively curb criminal activities.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) at the National Police academy in Islamabad on Monday, he underscored the crucial role and responsibilities of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the stability and socioeconomic development of the country.

The Interior Minister appreciated the sacrifices of police personnel in the war on terrorism saying the blood of police martyrs is rewriting the history of Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that the passing out officers will prove themselves the torch bearers for protection of rights of vulnerable groups irrespective of colour, caste, religion and ethnicity.