Interior Minister Calls On British High Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday called on British High Commission Christian Turner and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The minister said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have a long history of bilateral relations and we give immense value to them, he reiterated He said that Pakistan has so far implemented 24 out of 27 points of the FATF roadmap. British High Commission Christian Turner said his country will fully support Pakistan on the issue of Financial Action Task Force as Islamabad's performance on the implementation of FATF roadmap was marvelous.

The minister expressed concerns placing Pakistan onto the red list due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this has disturbed the Pakistani diaspora living in the United Kingdom. He said this seems discriminatory when COVID was spreading at a fast pace in its neighboring countries.

The High Commissioner explained that placement of Pakistan onto the red list was not discriminatory as this step has been taken in view of prevailing Covid situation.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed the progress on extradition treaties of wanted people between the two countries. Repatriation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also came under during the meeting.

