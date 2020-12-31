Interior Minister calls on CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and exchanged views on overall peace, law and order situation in the province.

The Chief Minister congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for assuming the office of Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister expressed satisfaction on overall peace and law and order situation in the province.

Sheikh Rashid said Federal Government would provide all out technical and financial assistance to the province.

CM said cooperation between Federal and Provincial Government pertaining to peace and law and order would be further strengthened.