Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Ahmad Shah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and national matters during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Talking to the Interior Minister, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government will complete its constitutional term of five years as it had been voted into power, adding that the general elections will be held in 2023 and the opposition should wait for elections rather than resorting to protests.

Governor Punjab said the public support was with the government and not with the opposition, adding that the government was not wary of the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition and the government would not be pressurized by us.

"The opposition failed inside the parliament and it will face failure outside the parliament as well", he said, adding that opposition's intentions to stop the passage of legislation on FATF had been exposed.

Sarwar said accountability was must for progress and development of Pakistan and completing legislation regarding FATF was a great achievement of PTI government.

Governor Punjab said Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about safeguarding the national interest while the opposition parties were pursuing their own political and personal interests.

Sarwar said the government will continue to move forward on the mission to serve the public.

The Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Shah said the government was ensuring transparent and indiscriminate accountability, adding that the PTI government had introduced reforms in public institutions. He said the masses had given us a five-year mandate and we will complete our term.