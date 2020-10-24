UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various issues including political and government affairs during a meeting at Governor's House here on Saturday.

Talking to the minister, Governor Sarwar said that the government would remain in power regardless of opposition's meetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would complete its constitutional term, he added.

He appreciated the launch of historic scholarship programme for students of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Sarwar said that the opposition parties were politicizing protest rallies to protect their political interests but one thing was clear that government would not allow the politics of rioting and anarchy.

He said the negative propaganda of the opposition would also be completely thwarted, adding that 220 million Pakistanis stand united with their defense institutions.

Governor said that corruption would be eliminated and transparency would be made mandatory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan does politics of principles on which there would be no compromise, he mentioned. General elections would be held in 2023 so the opposition should avoid politics of protest and wait for the general elections, he asserted.

The people would decide by the power of their vote which party they want to bring in power, he added.

The Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah said that the people had given the five years mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the promise of transparent accountability would be fulfilled without any discrimination and rule of law was being ensured at all levels.

