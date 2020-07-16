UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brig. (Retd) Ijaz Shah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative affairs in the province besides measures against COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting at the Governor's Hosue, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the start of construction work on Diamer Bhasha dam was a historic step which would usher in a new era of economic development in the country.

He said no compromise would be made on the development and prosperity of the country, urging the opposition to play its positive role in the parliament.

Sarwar said rule of law was the first priority of the government, adding that no matter how strong the corrupt were, they would not be able to escape from accountability.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had been grappling with the challenges, adding that the government would be successful to contain coronavirus with the help of welfare organizations in Punjab.

The Governor Punjab said war against coronavirus was not responsibility of the government or one political party but all forces would have to work together to defeat the deadly virus. He said people must follow coronavirus SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha at all costs.

Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving forward in the right direction despite the most difficult economic conditions.

The Governor Punjab said the government would complete its constitutional term of five years as the masses had given the government a mandate.

