Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the overall law and order situation in the country.