Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting both exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the overall law and order situation in the country.