Interior Minister calls on PML-N President, Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest besides Punjab law and order came under discussion.

A consensus was made on making comprehensive efforts to improve law and order. It was reaffirmed that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and collective efforts.