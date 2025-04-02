Interior Minister Calls On PML-N President, Punjab CM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest besides Punjab law and order came under discussion.
A consensus was made on making comprehensive efforts to improve law and order. It was reaffirmed that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and collective efforts.
