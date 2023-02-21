UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Calls On Saudi Ambassador To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday called on the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki and discussed with him issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

On arrival at the Embassy of the Kingdom, Ambassador Maliki welcomed the Minister and discussed with him matters of mutual interest including bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the progress of the agreement on the road to Makkah project.

It was agreed to complete the agreement and make it fully operational. The Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia will soon visit Pakistan to sign the agreement.

Under this project, pilgrims will get easy and hassle-free immigration. This project will be started soon from major cities.

On the request of the Interior Minister, assurance was given to make all possible efforts for the early release of the Pakistanis imprisoned in the Saudi jails.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic, long-standing and brotherly relations.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador to further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries.

